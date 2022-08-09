Full List Of Pro Wrestling Free Agents

SEScoops will keep a running list of active free agents with national exposure, primarily from the likes of WWE, AEW, IMPACT, ROH, and others. This list will include people who previously were signed to contracts. We plan to update this with new list members accordingly.
Male Free Agents
- 2 Cold Scorpio (aka Flash Funk)
- Acey Romero
- Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman)
- Aiden English (aka Matt Rehwoldt)
- Working IMPACT dates as wrestler & commentator
- Aiden O’Shea (aka Jay Bradley)
- Afa Jr. (aka Manu)
- Alan Angels
- Alberto Del Rio (aka Alberto El Patron)
- Alexander Wolfe
- Alex Zayne (aka Ari Sterling)
- Working NJPW dates
- Andrew Everett
- Anthony Greene (aka August Grey)
- Ariya Daivari
- Arturo Ruas
- Ashante Thee Adonis (of HitMakers)
- Bandido
- Big DAMO
- Biff Busick/ Oney Lorcan
- Blake Christian
- Brad Attitude
- Bray Wyatt (The Fiend)
- Brian Kendrick
- Bull Dempsey
- Carlito
- Charlie Haas
- Chris Masters
- Chris Michaels
- Colby Corino
- Working NWA dates
- Colin Delaney
- Crimson (of The War Kings)
- Curt Stallion
- Dirty Dango
- Daga
- Dalton Castle
- Danny Burch
- Desmond Troy (aka Denzel DeJournette)
- “The Pope” Elijah Burke (aka D’Angelo Dinero)
- EC3 (aka Derrick Bateman)
- Eric Watts
- NZO (aka Real1 or Enzo Amore)
- Epico Colon (of the Colons)
- Erick Redbeard
- Flash Flanagan
- Flip Gordon
- Gangrel
- Garett Bischoff (of Aces And Eights)
- Harland
- Harry Smith
- Hideki Suzuki
- Homicide
- Hornswoggle
- Jack Evans
- Jake Crist
- James Ellsworth
- James Storm
- Jason Kincaid
- Jax Dane (of The War Kings)
- Jaxson Ryker
- Jay Briscoe (of The Briscoes)
- Working IMPACT & ROH dates
- Jessie Godderz
- Joey Janela
- Johnny Gargano
- John Morrison
- JONAH
- Working NJPW dates
- Jordan Oliver
- Josh Barnett
- JTG
- Working NWA dates
- Kal Jak (aka Cal Bishop)
- Kaleb Konley
- Kalisto/ Samuray Del Sol
- Killian Dain
- Kizarny (aka Sinn Bohdi)
- Kona Reeves
- Kongo Kong
- Konnor (of The Ascension)
- Leon Ruff
- Lince Dorado
- Lio Rush
- Little Guido/Nunzio
- Lodi
- LSG
- Marko Stunt
- Mance Warner
- Mark Briscoe (of The Briscoes)
- Working IMPACT & ROH dates
- Marty The Moth
- Marty Scurll
- Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder)
- Working IMPACT & NWA dates
- Matt Cross (aka Son Of Havoc)
- Michael Tarver
- Mike Knox (of Aces And Eights)
- Mojo Rawley (aka Dean Muhtadi)
- Nick Miller
- No Way Jose
- Percy Watson
- PJ Black
- Primo Colon (of the Colons)
- Rhett Titus
- Rockstar Spud/ Drake Maverick
- Rodney Mack
- Royce Isaacs
- Samir Singh (Of The Blondes of Bollywood)
- Scotty 2 Hotty
- Sin Cara (aka Hunico)
- Shaheem Ali
- Shane Douglas
- Shane Taylor
- Shannon Moore
- Silas Young
- Stu Grayson
- Suge D
- Sunil Singh (Of The Blondes of Bollywood)
- Sylvester Lefort
- Tate Twins (The Boys)
- Top Dolla (of HitMakers)
- Trevor Murdoch
- Troy Donovan
- Tucker
- Tyler Rust
- Viktor (of The Ascension)
- Vinnie Massaro
- Wesley Blake
- Wes Brisco (of Aces And Eights)
- Willie Mack
- World Famous CB (aka Cheeseburger)
- Zachary Green (aka Nash Carter)
Female Free Agents
- Alicia Fox
- Allysin Kay (aka Sienna)
- Working NWA dates
- Worked ROH Death Before Dishonor
- Amy Rose
- Angelina Love
- Briana Brandy (aka B-Fab) (of HitMakers)
- Cameron
- Candice LeRae
- Chelsea Green (aka Laurel Van Ness)
- Working IMPACT & NWA dates
- Eva Marie
- Ivelisse
- Jazz
- Jillian Hall
- Jenny Rose
- Jessi Kamea
- Katie Burchill (aka Winter)
- Katie Forbes
- Katrina Cortez
- Kavita Devi
- Kelly Kelly
- CJ Perry (aka Lana)
- Mandy Leon
- Marti Belle
- Working NWA dates
- Melanie Cruise
- Mickie James
- Working IMPACT & NWA dates
- Neveah
- Lina Fanene (aka Nia Jax)
- ODB
- Steph De Lander (aka Persia Pirotta)
- Santana Garrett
- Scarlett Bordeaux
- Session Moth Martina
- Shanna
- Skyler Story
- Summer Rae
- Sumie Sakai
- Taya Valkyrie (aka Franky Monet)
- Working IMPACT, MLW & AAA dates
- Nixon Newell (aka Tegan Nox)
- Trish Adora
- Vanessa Borne
- Veda Scott
Semi-Active Free Agents
- Akam (of AOP)
- Air Paris
- Austin Aries
- The Barbarian
- Barry Horowitz
- The Blue Meanie
- Booker T
- Buff Bagwell
- Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley)
- Cain Velasquez
- Chavo Guerrero
- Curtis Hughes/Mr. Hughes
- CW Anderson
- Danny Doring
- Henry O. Godwinn
- John E. Bravo
- Johnny Devine
- Justin Credible (aka Aldo Montoya)
- KM
- Maven
- Michael Elgin
- Mordecai/Kevin Thorn
- Mosh (of The Headbangers) (aka Chaz, Beaver Cleavage)
- Mustafa Saed
- Rezar (of AOP)
- Ricky Morton (of Rock N’ Roll Express)
- Robert Gibson (of Rock N’ Roll Express)
- Rob Van Dam
- Ruckus
- Sam Houston
- Sarah Logan
- The Sandman (aka Hak)
- Scott Steiner
- Shark Boy
- Sick Boy
- Thrasher (of The Headbangers)
- Tyler Breeze (of Breezango)
- Warlord
Inactive Free Agents
- Gary Wolfe (aka Pitbull #1)
- Glacier
- Haku/Meng
- Hardcore Holly
- Jessamyn Duke
- Lars Sullivan
- Maria Manic
- NWO Sting (aka Cobra, Jeff Farmer)
- Shaul Guerrero
- Velveteen Dream