Wrestling Podcast Power Rankings: Top 25 Shows and Trends (6/26)

Each week, we update you on the Top 25 most-listened-to wrestling podcast episodes, focusing on the Top 5 (including embeds). This feature is based on data from Apple Podcasts compiled by Chartable.

Top 5 Wrestling Podcasts – Apple (June 26, 2024)

1) Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway | +

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, stands unmatched in the world of pro wrestling podcasts. The Phenom got into the podcasting game in October 2023, and since then, the show has surged to the top of the boards. A reality that doesn’t seem poised to change any time soon.

In the Deadman’s latest episode, he focuses on the The Excellence of Execution, Brett Hart. Together with his co-host, Matt, they discuss what it was like going up against Hart while he was in his prime and how much Calaway learned from working with The Hitman. If you are worried there isn’t enough time for him to cover everything, don’t worry; it’s a two-part episode!

2) Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru | +

This week, the ever-proud provocateur and wrestling legend found himself in two spots on the Top 5 list, first at the #2 position for his Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru program.

On the latest edition of the program, Cornette covers AEW Dynamite’s record-low episode (Wednesday, June 19th), the introduction of Uncle Howdy on Monday Night RAW, Episode 3 of “Who Killed WCW?” and more!

3) Insight with Chris Van Vliet | ~

Chris Van Vliet isn’t just one of the most well-respected interviewers in professional wrestling; he’s an internationally recognized media personality. CVV is a 4-time Emmy Winning TV Host, YouTuber, and Inc. 500 entrepreneur who’s interviewed everyone from Anne Hathaway to Hornswoggle.

In the latest episode, Vliet sits down with former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio! Mysterio opens up about many different topics, including being an active competitor, his son Dominik, his thoughts on eventual retirement, the creation of his iconic 619 maneuvers, the late great Eddie Guerrero, and winning the Royal Rumble, to name a few!

4) Jim Cornette Experience |–

Love or hate him, Jim Cornette doesn’t care what you think. His presence in professional wrestling goes back decades, and he is one of the pioneers in producing weekly content on wrestling commentary.

“This week on the Experience, Jim reviews WWE Clash at the Castle, episode two of Who Killed WCW?, and A&E’s Biography of Ricky Steamboat! Also, Jim talks about Ric Flair, WNBA, boots, and more! Plus Jim reviews last week’s WWE Smackdown!”

5) Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard | ~

Rounding out the top 5 this week is the most recent episode of Bruce Prichard’s “Something to Wrestle.”The tell-all show is hosted by Bruce Prichard, who is not only a current WWE executive but also one of the most powerful figures in professional wrestling history.

On this episode of Something To Wrestle, Prichard and co-host pull a Cher and turn back time to discuss The Great American Bash 2004. It quickly becomes apparent that the PPV is NOT something Bruce reflects fondly on.

Top 5-25 Wrestling Podcasts

via Apple Podcasts (6/26)