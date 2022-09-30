WWE & AEW Competing to Sign Top Free Agent

Bandido is a man who is in demand right now, as both WWE and AEW are reportedly interested in signing him.

Despite losing the match, he had a great outing against Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. AEW immediately offered Bandido a full-time contract.

Dave Meltzer reported the news in Friday’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There is no confirmation whether he has signed his deal. This marked his promotional debut.

Bandido Has Options

While speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that he heard WWE is also interested in Bandido.

“I don’t know…it just says here he was offered a deal. Hopefully, he’s signed because WWE was asking for his number like before that match was even over. The man is in demand. It begs the question, why wasn’t he in demand before Wednesday? I don’t think we needed Wednesday to find out that Bandido was great.”

Bandido made his debuts for both Impact Wrestling and MLW this year while also regularly working on the indies and AAA events in Mexico.

He had a multi-year run in ROH from 2019 through 2021 that saw him win the World title from Rush at Best in the World in July 2021. He couldn’t work Final Battle in December 2021 due to COVID-19 and then lost the title in a unification bout of sorts to Jonathan Gresham at this year’s Supercard of Honor.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit F4Wonline.com with an h/t to SEScoops for the transcription.