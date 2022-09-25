WWE & AEW Stars React To Being Blocked By Former SmackDown GM Teddy Long: “He Can’t Hate Us All”

Teddy Long has apparently gone on a blocking spree on Twitter that involves some of today’s most popular stars in WWE & AEW.
Teddy Long debuted in WWF in 1998 as a referee before becoming a manager for the promotion. In 2004, Teddy replaced Kurt Angle as the general manager of SmackDown and held that role until 2012. Long was made “senior advisor” to SmackDown GM Booker T before being released from the company in 2014. He has made occasion cameos for the company and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.
Former WWE personality Renee Young (Renee Paquette) posted a screen shot of her being blocked on social media and a bunch of other stars noticed they suffered the same on Twitter.
WWE NXT Superstar Joe Gacy noticed that he was randomly blocked by the WWE legend as well.
All Elite Wrestling announcer Taz revealed that he is also blocked by Teddy Long on the social media app.
One-half of AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, also revealed that he’s no longer welcome on the former SmackDown GM’s profile. His teammate, Max Caster, is not blocked by Teddy.
Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes said that Teddy must of been blocked because he simply cannot hate them all.
Former WWE and Impact referee Brian Hebner responded to Brandi Lauren and said that the 75-year-old was indeed hacked because he is blocked despite being his “homie”.