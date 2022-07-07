WWE Board of Directors Member Resigns

WWE Board of Directors has lost a member as it continues its investigation of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Board of Directors was investigating WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for a secret 3 million dollar settlement with a former employee.

McMahon temporarily stepped down from his position while the Board of Directors continued their probe. However, since he stepped down, wrestling fans have wondered what the ramifications of the alleged settlement and investigation would be.

WWE shared today that Board of Directors member Connor Schell has resigned. While fans may speculate that this has to do with the company’s current issue with McMahon, WWE said it’s not the case.

“On July 6, 2022, Connor Schell resigned from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (the “Company”), effective immediately.

“Mr. Schell resigned from the Board due to an increased slate of responsibilities resulting from his new, expanded role at the newly formed The North Road Company, a global, multi-genre content studio.

“Mr. Schell’s decision to resign from the Board was not due to any dispute or disagreement with the Company, its management or the Board on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.”

(via WWE)

What’s Next for Vince McMahon?

WWE is remaining silent on the process of McMahon’s investigation. Although he stepped down as Chairman, he has appeared on Monday Night Raw and Smackdown and remains at the helm creatively.

Wrestling fans attending the shows he showed up to have also cheered for him, so it doesn’t seem like he lost support.

It’s unclear what the outcome of the Board of Directors’ investigation of McMahon will be. Schell’s resignation could have nothing to do with McMahon’s situation.

However, with little information coming from the company, people quitting the company during these times are worth looking into.