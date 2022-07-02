WWE Changes History – Omits AEW Star on SmackDown

Tonight, WWE will host their annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event which will feature two of the show’s titular ladder matches.

Since 2005, 26 Superstars have cashed in the briefcase, with 22 of those attempts being successful, giving the Money in the Bank contract holder an impressive 84.6% chance of becoming champion.

During this week’s SmackDown, the build continued towards Money in the Bank, but one Superstar tried to rewrite history.

During a segment last night, Raw’s very own The Miz made a trip to SmackDown and had some choice words about the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

In a backstage segment with Happy Corbin, Ezekiel, and Madcap Moss along with WWE Official Adam Pearce, The Miz claimed to be the only two-time winner of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

While The Miz is a two-time winner, capturing the briefcase in 2010 in a ladder match, and again in 2020 by defeating Otis, he isn’t the only double-winner.

Rewriting History

In addition to The Miz, there have been other two-time winners, including AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Punk won back-to-back ladder matches at WrestleManias 24 and 25, and cashed in both times successfully, defeating Edge and Jeff Hardy in 2008 and 2009 respectively to become World Heavyweight Champion.

Given that The Miz included his non-ladder match briefcase win over Otis, then it stands that Edge is also a two-time briefcase winner.

Edge won the inaugural MITB Ladder match in 2005 and defeated Mr. Kennedy during a 2007 Raw to win the latter’s briefcase.

There is also the argument that Carmella is a two-time winner, having won the first Women’s MITB Ladder match in 2017.

After James Ellsworth helped her win the match, the Briefcase was defended in a ladder match on the following SmackDown which Carmella also won.