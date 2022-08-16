WWE Contacted Top AEW Star About Jumping Ship (Report)

WWE reportedly tried to poach a talent from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recently.

Since Triple H has assumed control of WWE creative, there have been several returns made on television. Former NXT stars such as Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, B-Fab, Dakota Kai, and Hit Row have all been brought in.

Of course, it seems like this is only the beginning of the main roster Triple H has envisioned moving forward. While more NXT stars are expected to be brought up, some desired talents Triple H has his eyes on might not even be under the company’s umbrella at the moment.

Some could be with AEW, such as former WWE stars Adam Cole, Daniel Bryan, and more. Apparently, WWE tried to make a move on a current top AEW star to bring them into WWE.

Fightful Select reports that a notable AEW star “reported to AEW management that WWE had reached out to them about coming to WWE.” The reported talent made it clear that they’re happy in AEW and wanted upper management to know about the situation.

The talent added that they have no desire to leave AEW. It was noted that the talent received a call from one of WWE’s talent relations department members. The talent responded by referring them to their representation rather than speaking directly.

A source also notes in the report that there were no mistakes made in regards to knowing that the talent was under contract with AEW on a full-time basis. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.