WWE Could be About to Drop one of its Championships

When WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship, the title was at first met with criticism from fans.

Fans had been hoping to see the return of the Hardcore Championship, especially as it was Mick Foley (the first Hardcore Champion) who did the unveiling of the 24/7 title.

The title’s design also spawned criticism, though fans got on board with the new championship thanks to comedy segments, many of which featured R-Truth.

The End of the Championship?

The 24/7 Championship has been around for over three years, but fans haven’t seen much of the title as of late.

The most recent televised title match took place on the July 18, 2022, episode of WWE Raw, when Dana Brooke pinned Tamina to win the gold.

This lack of TV time has led to the belief that the title could be quietly retired as part of the new era of WWE.

While the title isn’t being defended on TV, there are still title changes happening at untelevised WWE Live Events

According to a report from Fightful Select, none of those title changes have been acknowledged, which has fueled belief that the title is finished.

It is not confirmed whether or not Triple H is planning on retiring the title or if he will just be using it for live event purposes.

Replicas of the WWE 24/7 Championship are still available on WWE’s merchandise website.

The current Champion is Dana Brooke, who is in her seventh official reign as Champion, but has held the title several times more than that by winning at WWE Live events.