WWE Creative has been “Hands Off” with the White Rabbit

The WWE Universe has been hooked on trying to decipher the mystery of the White Rabbit, all without the company putting much effort into the angle.

The White Rabbit teases began earlier this month, when WWE used the song of the same name by Jefferson Airplane during a SmackDown commercial break.

WWE has since used the song and eerie red lighting off-camera at several Live events, with the belief that this will mark the return of Bray Wyatt.

Hands Off

While the White Rabbit has been a talking point among fans, the story has yet to be referenced by anyone on Raw or SmackDown.

According to Fightful Select, WWE’s creative team, now led by Triple H has been “hands off” with their approach.

The attitude backstage is that the fans are doing plenty to promote the storyline, which is being seen as a “major success” backstage.

Rather than reference the storyline on WWE TV, the company has used fan-assisted viral marketing, as well as unique tactics including leaving flyers of the car windshields of fans at arenas.

While WWE’s higher-ups are aware of what the plan is, many within the company still have no confirmed clue, which has led to excitement behind the scenes.

From the Rabbit Hole

WWE has done little to address the White Rabbit mystery on TV, but the mystery could be solved at next week’s Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

It is reported that WWE has at least at one point had plans for the White Rabbit to be revealed at Extreme Rules.

It is unclear if the person or group that WWE has been building towards will be there in person or just have a presence on the show.

WWE Extreme Rules will take place on October 8, at the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.