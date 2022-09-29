Backstage Update On When WWE Is Expected To Reveal The ‘White Rabbit’

WWE is reportedly planning on unveiling the ‘White Rabbit’ at an upcoming Premium Live Event.

For several weeks, WWE has been running a cryptic teaser campaign featuring a mysterious white rabbit. The company has been playing the 1967 song “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane during live events and occasionally during commercial breaks of RAW or SmackDown.

A QR code appeared on a recent edition of RAW as Austin Theory made his way to the ring. The code brought fans to a secret WWE website where fans saw a “Hang Man” game. The question was “who killed the world?” and the answer was “YOU DID”. Another QR code appeared during this past Monday’s episode of the red brand and took fans to a TikTok video when scanned.

The video features the same question and answer from the Hang Man game with past and present wrestlers saying the words. The number “40701” was also displayed and fans uncovered that is the zip code for Corbin, Kentucky. You can check out our deep dive on WWE’s White Rabbit here.

The QR code that just flashed on the screen leads to this video…#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wVUd4bZJVH — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 27, 2022

WWE Reportedly Will Unveil The White Rabbit At Extreme Rules

According to a new Fightful Select report, the company plans to reveal the White Rabbit at Extreme Rules on October 8th.

Fightful stated that those they have spoken with backstage in WWE said that the teaser campaign has been more successful than they envisioned and has generated incredible buzz for the company. The report noted that they were not told if the “White Rabbit” will physically be at Extreme Rules or not and the reveal is expected to be Bray Wyatt.