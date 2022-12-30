WWE Discussing Plans for New Raw World Championship (Report)

Monday Night Raw could be seeing a brand new championship in the new year, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

At WrestleMania 38 in April, Roman Reigns unified the WWE and Universal titles with a victory over Brock Lesnar.

Reigns has dominated as Universal Champion for 852 days and has been Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 271 days.

New Championship

Not long after the titles were unified, it was reported that the USA Network was unhappy with the decision.

As a SmackDown-branded Superstar, Reigns makes far more appearances on SmackDown, often leaving Raw for weeks if not months without a World Champion.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that there is still a lot of talk about introducing a new title next year.

Meltzer added that the new title would be created for SmackDown if Reigns is drafted to te red brand.

There are still no details as to the championship’s name, design or when it will be introduced in 2023.

Inaugural Champion

Details are still scarce regarding plans for a new Raw Championship, but we may already know who will hold it.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the main event of WrestleMania 39: Saturday will see Seth Rollins defend against either Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre.

The report stated that this match would be for the WWE Championship.

The main event of WrestleMania 39: Sunday will see Reigns defend the Universal Championship against The Rock or Rhodes if the Brahma Bull is not available.

Rollins is the only Superstar to have a PLE win over Reigns since 2020, defeating the Tribal Chief by DQ at the 2022 Royal Rumble.