Former WWE Divas Champion Could be Joining AEW Very Soon

All Elite Wrestling is home to several former WWE Superstars, with both the men’s and women’s divisions hosting several talents who once worked for Vince McMahon.

While AEW has faced criticism for hiring a lot of former WWE Superstars, one particularly interesting name could soon be signing with Tony Khan.

Paige to AEW

This week, former WWE Divas Champion Paige announced that she will be leaving WWE, with July 7 marking her last date with the promotion.

The announcement has shocked fans who believed WWE would always have a role for Paige, especially as it’s been four years since her retirement due to neck injuries.

During her first Twitch live stream after the announcement, Paige was asked about the possibility of joining AEW and is open to the idea (via eWrestlingNews.)

“Sure [I’d Join AEW,] if the money is right.” Paige.

With a net worth of over $1 billion, Tony Khan certainly has enough to afford the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion.

Khan himself has not publicly commented on whether he’s interested in bringing Paige to the company.

With no non-compete clause to her name, Paige will be able to work wherever she chooses after her contract expires on July 7.

Paige’s Huge Revelation

Paige may soon be appearing on Dynamite or Rampage, but the decision to leave WWE wasn’t her own.

In that same Twitch Stream, the British Superstar said that it was WWE’s decision not to renew her contract, but that there are no hard feelings.

In recent years, Paige had remained hopeful that WWE would one day clear her to wrestle again but that never came.