WWE Employees have ‘Thanked’ EC3 Over Velveteen Dream Comments

WWE employees have reached out to thank EC3 for his recent comments, according to the former Impact World Champion.

In recent weeks, EC3 and Patrick Clark have taken aim at each other, accusing one another of drug use and other actions.

Bathroom Camera

Earlier this month, EC3 claimed that he had invited Clark, aka Velveteen Dream, to a house party while both men were in NXT.

EC3, a former four-time WWE 24/7 Champion claimed that he found Clark’s phone in the bathroom of his house, and had been recording guests urinating without their consent.

Clark has responded saying that though his phone was in the bathroom, it was not recording, and proved it by showing others his phone’s videos, as well as those that had been recently deleted.

Clark has also claimed that EC3 accused him of this due to the hedonistic Velveteen Dream character he played in NXT.

Thanks

While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 claimed that WWE employees have reached out to him over his allegations against the problematic ex-Superstar (via Sportskeeda.)

“What else could I possibly even say or bother to address? It’s done. He recorded people trying to urinate in my bathroom. That’s the truth. You asked me a question regarding this man who I haven’t thought about in many years, and that story came to mind.

“WWE employees thanked me for telling that story out loud, so there is no thought of bringing him back to the company from those said employees.”

EC3 was reportedly deemed a ‘public relations nightmare’ prior to his WWE release.

Patrick Clark

Despite hopes of returning to WWE one day, that looks incredibly unlikely for Patrick Clark.

Last month, Clark was arrested over an alleged battery case at a gym in Florida, and has pled not guilty to the charge.

Clark was also arrested over a probation violation, stemming from an arrest last November over possession of drug paraphilia.

The former NXT North American Champion served 25 days in jail before his release earlier this week.