WWE Executive Suffers Torn Rotator Cuff

WWE executives clearly aren’t exempt from the injury bug going around in the wrestling industry.

Late spring certainly hasn’t been kind to promotions. On the WWE side, Cody Rhodes recently underwent successful surgery for a completely torn right pectoral muscle.

With AEW, CM Punk underwent foot surgery, while Adam Cole has reportedly been dealing with a torn labrum.

Now, we’ve got a WWE executive who needs his torn rotator cuff fixed.

Bruce Prichard’s Injury

During an episode of his Something To Wrestle With podcast, Bruce Prichard revealed he has suffered a torn rotator cuff.

“I have a torn rotator cuff. The plan is to get it fixed next Wednesday. Six months rehab. I had colitis. I changed my diet. I started working out. I started getting healthy and started feeling good.

“Actually, man, I put on weight because I’ve been working out and I’m getting stronger and all this good sh*t, feeling really good. But my shoulder was bugging me. So I was going in for treatments for my shoulder.”

Prichard detailed his experience getting the issue diagnosed.

“The doctor said, ‘Well, we’re gonna get the MRI.’ I went to the MRI. I won’t even tell you that story about having a panic attack in the MRI thing. That was pretty frightening, horrible because I’m claustrophobic and they put me in a tube that was the size for like your left toe.

“But anyway, I got it done. It’s torn and I’m gonna get it fixed. It got to the point where I just was in pain all day long and I don’t feel like being in pain all day long, so I’m just going to be in pain for six more months knowing that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co.