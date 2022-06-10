AEW Star Suffers Torn Labrum

A big AEW star has reportedly suffered a tear.

The wrestling industry has been bogged down by injuries as of late. CM Punk, the AEW World Champion, recently had surgery on his foot. Cody Rhodes underwent surgery for a completely torn right pectoral muscle.

Bryan Danielson has been given a week or two off due to an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss a meet and greet.

Another AEW star has been getting some time to rest and now we know why.

Extent of Adam Cole’s Injury

(via AEW)

AEW pulled Adam Cole from a scheduled 10-man tag team match on the June 1 episode of Dynamite. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer reported that this was due to AEW letting Cole rest to heal from some sort of shoulder issue.

Since then, sources have told Fightful that Cole has suffered a torn labrum. Neither Cole nor AEW have commented on the reported injury.

Given the nature of the injury, it could take Cole some time to properly heal. Of course, it all depends on how severe the tear is.

It’s been said that Cole has been dealing with the injury dating back to his feud with Hangman Page.