Positive Update on Cody Rhodes

There is some good news involving Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes has been widely praised for his gutsy performance at the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event on June 5. Ahead of his third televised encounter with Seth Rollins, Cody completely tore his right pectoral muscle.

Most of his pec and arm were bruised but Cody went through with the match and defeated Rollins.

Cody Rhodes Undergoes Successful Surgery

Brandi Rhodes, Cody’s wife, took to her Twitter account to share some good news. Cody’s surgery was a success.

The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 10, 2022

During the post-Hell in a Cell episode of Raw, Cody hinted at still trying to perform at Money in the Bank on July 2 but he’s expected to miss four to six months of action.

Cody was attacked by Rollins on the June 6 episode of Raw but refused assistance and walked to the back on his own power.