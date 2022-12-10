WWE Filming WrestleMania 39 Content Featuring Injured Superstar

WWE has given its biggest tease yet that Cody Rhodes will be back in time for WrestleMania 39, incorporating the American Nightmare in a commercial shoot for the event.

Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April of this year, 46 days after announcing his departure from All Elite Wrestling.

The American Nightmare would defeat Seth Rollins at the show of shows and would pick up wins over the Architect at WrestleMania Backlash and WWE Hell in a Cell.

The Commercial

Hours prior to Hell in a Cell, Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle which has kept the former AEW TNT Champion on the shelf ever since.

On Thursday of this week, WWE filmed a commercial for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, which featured The Miz wrestling Rhodes, Fightful Select reports.

They add that while this may not have been Cody himself, it was “at least someone dressed up exactly like him.”

WWE fully expects to have Cody Rhodes back in time for WrestleMania, which a source who spoke to Fightful said was never really in doubt.

Fightful was told that Maryse was supposed to be in attendance as well, though they aren’t sure if it was for a specific commercial spot or just to be there with her husband.

The Royal Rumble

When Cody went down with his injury, WWE reported that he would be out for nine months, giving him a March 2023 return date.

Immediately, fans were suspicious, and many believe that Rhodes will return as part of the Men’s Royal Rumble match, and is a favorite to win.

It was reported this week that WWE is considering having Roman Reigns defend the WWE and Universal Championships separately at WrestleMania 39, with Rhodes being one of his opponents.

In his emotional promo on the post-WrestleMania 38 Raw, Rhodes vowed to become WWE Champion to fulfill a promise to his late father.

