2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Set for April 18 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

WWE has announced that the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18, at 8 PM PT at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. As part of WrestleMania 41 weekend, the event will celebrate the newest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame.

This year’s class is led by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger, with additional inductees to be revealed soon. The BleauLive Theater, a state-of-the-art, 90,000-square-foot venue, will provide an immersive experience for WWE fans.

How to Watch

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and across WWE’s social platforms starting at 1am ET/ 10pm PT.

Ticket Information

Presale : Begins Wednesday, March 12, at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT via Ticketmaster.

: Begins Wednesday, March 12, at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT via Ticketmaster. General On-Sale: Starts Friday, March 14, at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT via Ticketmaster.

Exclusive Fan Experiences & Discounts

WWE Hall of Fame Priority Passes : Available now through On Location , offering premium seating, Superstar Meet & Greets, and more. Visit On Location for details.

: Available now through , offering premium seating, Superstar Meet & Greets, and more. Visit On Location for details. Fontainebleau Las Vegas Hotel Offer: WWE fans can receive up to 30% off room rates for WrestleMania 41 by becoming a Fontainebleau Rewards Member.

WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19-20, 2025, along with a week of WWE events, including SmackDown, Raw, NXT Stand & Deliver, and the interactive WWE World fan experience.