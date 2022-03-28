Steiner Brothers Announced for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The Steiner Brothers, Rick and Scott, have been named for the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

The brothers began teaming together in 1989 and quickly became on of the sports’ most dangerous combinations. Known for their hard-hitting in-ring style, They held tag team gold across the world, with memorable runs in WCW and WWE.

Rick Steiner’s son, Bronson Rechsteiner, wrestles as Bron Breakker on WWE’s developmental brand, NXT 2.0.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction ceremony takes place Friday, April 1st. It will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022

The following legends are now confirmed for this year’s Hall of Fame class:

The Undertaker, to be inducted by Vince McMahon

Vader

Queen Sharmell, to be inducted by Boker T

The Steiner Brothers, Rick & Scott

Shad Gaspard to receive the Warrior Award

Congratulations to all of these deserving honorees.