WWE Hall Of Famer Believes The Rock Will Be US President

One WWE Hall Of Famer truly believes The Rock will become the President Of The United States one day.

Ex-World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry was interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he went out on a limb and said he believes fellow former Nation Of Domination member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will one day become President Of The United States.

Henry even went as far as saying that he’d support The Rock and his presidential run, regardless of political party, because he believes he’ll do the right thing.

“I’m calling my shot right now. Dwayne Johnson will be President of the United States one day,” Henry said.

“I’ve never been involved in politics in my life. When he decides to become a politician, I will do everything I can to push what party… Democrat, Republican, Independent — I don’t care. Because I know he’s going to do the right thing.”

The Rock has teased or flat out confirmed that he’d consider running for President Of The United States in the future. The next presidential election in the United States is not scheduled until 2024.

At the moment, The Rock seemingly continues to focus on his acting career. Since leaving WWE, Johnson has established himself as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, finding himself in some of the greatest blockbuster franchises of all time.

It will be interesting to see if he decides to walk away from Hollywood in order to pursue a political career in the most powerful position in the lands.

