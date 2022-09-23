WWE Hall of Famer Mocks CM Punk For Claiming He’s Tired At 42-Years-Old: “Shut The F*ck Up”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about the brawl between CM Punk and The Elite at the All Out media scrum on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast.

Co-host Sean Oliver read a comment from a fan that suggested that CM Punk simply just snapped and that we are all human. Kevin responded by poking fun at CM Punk’s comments at the press conference when he said he was old, tired, and works with children.

“At 42 years old, you know, I mean Phil (CM Punk) is tired. Phil’s tired, he’s beat up.”

Sean noted that Kevin Nash was in the ring when he was 55 and the 63-year-old brought up his promo with Punk on RAW following WWE SummerSlam 2011.

“I was in the ring at 55 when he was cutting the promo on me ‘click click I can hear your knees and LOL thought you were dead.’ That mother f***er cut that promo on me and he sits there at 42 years old, f***ing I guess in retrospect when I actually like thought about him like, he didn’t lose his sh*t, that’s toxic f***ing shock. He didn’t pull his tampon out. He’s f***ing got toxic shock syndrome. I thought about that and I googled him. I said forty f***ing two, dude didn’t wrestle for 10 f***ing years! It’s like a 75′ El Dorado with 102 miles on it. Mother f***er don’t tell me you’re tired. Don’t tell me you are 75. Shut the f*** up.”

Kevin also laughed at the idea of Pat Buck and Chris Daniels getting suspended because of the altercation. Big Daddy Cool did compliment CM Punk for being a pro during his matches before the All Out brawl and claimed he saw a lot of himself in the disgruntled star.

“His run got cut short you know, basically politically. He just had too much f***ing heat. Deserved, I mean, I see a lot of me in him. I’m not going to speak for him but he’s a little bit of a pr*ck. He had the number of how many shirts he sold that day I’m sure so he can throw that in somebody’s face if he had to.”

