WWE Hall of Famer Mocks CM Punk For Claiming He’s Tired At 42-Years-Old: “Shut The F*ck Up”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about the brawl between CM Punk and The Elite at the All Out media scrum on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast.
Co-host Sean Oliver read a comment from a fan that suggested that CM Punk simply just snapped and that we are all human. Kevin responded by poking fun at CM Punk’s comments at the press conference when he said he was old, tired, and works with children.
“At 42 years old, you know, I mean Phil (CM Punk) is tired. Phil’s tired, he’s beat up.”
Sean noted that Kevin Nash was in the ring when he was 55 and the 63-year-old brought up his promo with Punk on RAW following WWE SummerSlam 2011.
Kevin also laughed at the idea of Pat Buck and Chris Daniels getting suspended because of the altercation. Big Daddy Cool did compliment CM Punk for being a pro during his matches before the All Out brawl and claimed he saw a lot of himself in the disgruntled star.
