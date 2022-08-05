WWE Has Discussed Bringing Back Former Champion (Report)

Killer Kross (Karrion Kross) might be returning to the WWE soon.

According to Fightful Select, Kross has been someone discussed as a name that WWE is interested in bringing back. Many people believe that he will return, including one source who indicated they believed it was already in the company’s plans.

Kross had been rumored to make an appearance for ROH this past April at Supercard of Honor before the company was sold to AEW President Tony Khan. He was also contacted for an AEW booking that he passed on against Wardlow on an episode of Dynamite, which led to WH. Morrissey appeared and lost to the popular AEW star.

Triple H had booked Kross to be a top star in NXT as he won the NXT Title twice and got over with the fans for his presentation alongside Scarlett. Many fans thought he would be a top star on the main roster.

Kross was brought up to WWE Raw last year without any major creative plans for him, and without his wife. After being repackaged, he was released. Kross has worked Major League Wrestling and NJPW dates since his 2021 WWE release.