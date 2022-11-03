WWE Higher Up Says Rehiring Vince McMahon Would be a Major Step Back (Report)

Could Vince McMahon return to WWE now that the investigation into him is over? Don’t bet on it.

In June, it was reported that McMahon had paid a total $12 million in NDA pay outs to female employees who it is alleged he had extramarital affairs with.

After an investigation into the matter was set up, McMahon retired from all roles with WWE in July with his role as Chair of the company going to Stephanie McMahon.

A Return on the Horizon?

During WWE’s recent 2022 Q3 filings, it was confirmed that the investigation into McMahon has finished and the committee looking into the matter disbanded.

As part of the filing, it was said that “Mr. McMahon can effectively exercise control over our affairs,” leaving some to speculate on a return.

That isn’t the case, as a spokesperson from WWE who spoke to Fightful Select said that McMahon is “done, done” with the promotion.

Another WWE higher-up said that the morale in WWE post-McMahon has been the highest they’ve seen it in over a decade that they’ve been around.

Another longtime WWE employee said that rehiring the former Chairman would be a major step backward, and that the company’s success since his retirement proves it.

Still Paying

In their statement on the matter, WWE disclosed that the investigation into the allegations totaled an estimated $19.4 million.

McMahon, who has a net worth of $2.7 billion, has agreed to pay the costs of the investigation.