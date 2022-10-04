Tuesday, October 4, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

WWE Hires Former Marvel & Disney Writer

By Andrew Ravens
wwe logo
WWE
Latest Wrestling News

WWE has filled a new position with an interesting name. 

Fightful Select reported today that WWE has hired horror writer Rob Fee, starting full-time work in October and officially signing this week for the spot of Director of Longtime creative. 

Prior to joining the company, he once pitched a Fiend-related movie that resonated well with WWE higher-ups and had the possibility of getting produced, but that all changed when WWE released Bray Wyatt in 2021.

Fee’s experience includes working as a horror writer for Marvel in the past, and he has been well regarded for his work. He has written comics for Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Avengers and was head writer on several Disney shows. 

He’s Behind The QR Codes

WWE logo

One of Fee’s early projects with WWE has been directing and producing the QR code-related cryptic messages that fans have seen on television in recent weeks. These vignettes have been getting a lot of buzz among fans on social media with the speculation that WWE is doing this for the return of Bray Wyatt.

Fee is said to be a longtime follower of wrestling, and those within the company said he was very familiar with the product.

Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.