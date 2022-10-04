WWE Hires Former Marvel & Disney Writer

WWE has filled a new position with an interesting name.

Fightful Select reported today that WWE has hired horror writer Rob Fee, starting full-time work in October and officially signing this week for the spot of Director of Longtime creative.

Prior to joining the company, he once pitched a Fiend-related movie that resonated well with WWE higher-ups and had the possibility of getting produced, but that all changed when WWE released Bray Wyatt in 2021.

Fee’s experience includes working as a horror writer for Marvel in the past, and he has been well regarded for his work. He has written comics for Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Avengers and was head writer on several Disney shows.

He’s Behind The QR Codes

One of Fee’s early projects with WWE has been directing and producing the QR code-related cryptic messages that fans have seen on television in recent weeks. These vignettes have been getting a lot of buzz among fans on social media with the speculation that WWE is doing this for the return of Bray Wyatt.

Fee is said to be a longtime follower of wrestling, and those within the company said he was very familiar with the product.