WWE Hasn’t Given Up on Scouting Indie Talent

WWE is still interested in independent wrestlers, even though it might not be as heavy of interest as previously.

WWE Veers From Focus

Many of WWE’s biggest stars now have been through WWE’s developmental program like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and many others.

Recently, WWE’s focus in terms of developmental talent had been on physically attractive college athletes. They bring them in and then train them to become professional wrestlers. This replaces the former focus of independent wrestlers, however, it seems like some stars are getting looks now.

Interestingly, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE has contacted a number of independent wrestlers to see if they’d be interested in trying out for WWE

Dave wrote:

“While the idea is still to recruit good-looking college or other athletes and train them to be wrestlers, they have contacted some indie talent for tryouts in Nashville over SummerSlam week.”

WWE has had massive success with signing indie stars in the past. Therefore, it’s no surprise to hear they’re still on the lookout for future stars from the independent scene.