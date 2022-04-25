WWE Legend: “I Think They’re Intentionally Trying to Piss You Off”

WWE‘s decision to have Theory defeat Finn Balor for the United States Championship was an effort to intentionally anger fans, according to Mark Henry.

Henry is a broadcaster, coach and talent scout for AEW. The World’s Strongest Man is also works as a host of Busted Open Radio on Sirius XM.

On the latest episode of Busted Open, Henry addressed Theory winning the US title and Finn Balor’s underwhelming year. Balor won the belt from Damien Priest back in February. The 49-title reign was unremarkable and Balor wasn’t even booked for WrestleMania. Balor dropped the US title to Theory last week on Raw.

WWE Booking Theory as a Heel

Mark Henry says WWE knows exactly what they’re doing with Theory, even though Finn Balor hasn’t exactly been protected since returning to the main roster.

“You know what, you’ve got to break a few eggs to make an omelet,” said Henry. “I think they’re intentionally trying to piss you off, putting the edge on Theory. It is what it is, I didn’t look negatively at it at all.”

“You’ve got to let him piss you off, because that’s how we’ve seen it,” Henry added.

WWE sees Theory as a big star. Putting him over a veteran like Finn Balor helps unite fans against him and elevates Theory as a heel.

Balor has an established (earned) fanbase and a decorated career of achievements. However, it is important to factor in WWE’s longterm plans. Balor is 40 years old, while Theory is only 24. Balor losing to an upstart like Theory upsets some fans, but it’s understandable to use “the present” to elevate “the future.”

Discussion: Hit up the comments section and tell us what you think about Theory so far. Do you see him as a future star for WWE? Was it the right move to sacrifice Balor to benefit Theory?