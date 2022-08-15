WWE’s Most Iconic Jobber is Confident He’d Win Real Fights With Wrestlers

For decades, Steve Lombardi worked for WWE before his release in 2016, under a series of gimmicks.

While he appeared as Kim Chee and Abe ‘Knuckleball’ Schwartz, Lombardi is best known as the Brooklyn Brawler, arguably WWE’s most recognizable jobber.

The list of wrestlers who have picked up wins over the Brawler range from icons such as Kurt Angle and Triple H to lesser stars such as Tekno Team 2000.

Real Fights

Lombardi may have spent most of his career staring up at the lights, but is confident in his real fighting skills.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lombardi said that in a real fight, he’d easily dispatch the majority of his opponents.

“Every person I wrestled, every person that beat me, I would say 60 percent of them I could beat the hell out of.” Steve Lombardi on how he’d fare in a real fight.

Lombardi did not name any of his opponents he is confident he could easily beat if they came to real blows.

Working with McMahon

Hired by the WWE in 1983, Lombardi spent decades working for Vince McMahon, who recently retired from all roles with the company.

McMahon’s retirement comes amid an investigation into the ex-Chairman over allegations of misconduct with female employees.

Addressing McMahon’s retirement, Lombardi said he had nothing but respect for his former boss.