WWE Legend On The Situation Between Malakai Black & AEW: “Sounds A Little Odd Doesn’t It?”

Malakai Black reportedly asked for his release from All Elite Wrestling but it was denied.
He cut a promo at an independent wrestling event and followed it up with a statement. Malakai confirmed that he requested his release and stated that he needed some time away to “recalibrate” the past two decades of his life.
Buddy Matthews cut a similar promo at an indie show this past weekend and both stars were rumored to be on their way out of the company. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that AEW President Tony Khan has opted not to release them from their contracts.
Malakai recently went on Instagram Live and debunked the rumors of his release. The 37-year-old stated that there is no conspiracy to this and he will be back in AEW “soon”.
Jim Cornette on Malakai Black
On a recent edition of Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, the wrestling legend discussed the confusing events surrounding Malakai Black and All Elite Wrestling. Cornette said it is a little odd that Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews are both cutting similar promos about taking time away in the midst of all the recent rumors.
Cornette wondered why Malakai didn’t just come out and say “here’s the length of my contract and I’m going to honor it” if there was nothing to the story.
Please credit Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru with a H/T to SEScoops if you use any quotes from this article.