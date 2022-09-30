WWE Legend On The Situation Between Malakai Black & AEW: “Sounds A Little Odd Doesn’t It?”

Malakai Black reportedly asked for his release from All Elite Wrestling but it was denied.

He cut a promo at an independent wrestling event and followed it up with a statement. Malakai confirmed that he requested his release and stated that he needed some time away to “recalibrate” the past two decades of his life.

Buddy Matthews cut a similar promo at an indie show this past weekend and both stars were rumored to be on their way out of the company. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that AEW President Tony Khan has opted not to release them from their contracts.

Malakai recently went on Instagram Live and debunked the rumors of his release. The 37-year-old stated that there is no conspiracy to this and he will be back in AEW “soon”.

Malakai Black just went live on Instagram and debunked all rumors. Confirmed he just taking time off and will in fact be back with AEW. pic.twitter.com/mYlzXLYcxm — Matthew | Pro Wrestling Enjoyer (@BRAlNBUSTAH) September 27, 2022

Jim Cornette on Malakai Black

On a recent edition of Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, the wrestling legend discussed the confusing events surrounding Malakai Black and All Elite Wrestling. Cornette said it is a little odd that Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews are both cutting similar promos about taking time away in the midst of all the recent rumors.

I don’t know what this f***ing guy is doing and apparently he doesn’t either. And who knows whether anybody in AEW does. If all of this stuff has been misreported, misdiagnosed, and we got the story all wrong, then what is his tag team partner doing the same exact thing for? He goes and makes an independent show, Buddy, and says the same thing ‘I need to recalibrate, I’m stepping away for a little while, you’ll see me again soon’, he’s doing the exact same thing. So what is going on here? It’s awful, I can understand one person having this particular issue come up and want to take some time off, but two people? In the same tag team? In the same company? At the same time? Sounds a little odd doesn’t it? That is all I’m saying. I don’t know what is going on but it sounds a little odd.

Cornette wondered why Malakai didn’t just come out and say “here’s the length of my contract and I’m going to honor it” if there was nothing to the story.

