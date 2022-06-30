WWE Legend Returns After Undergoing Back Surgery

A WWE Hall of Famer is back to work for the first time since undergoing spinal surgery.

The wrestling business can be grueling. Even years after a performer has had one final match, there are likely to be lingering effects. In the case of one tag team legend, it led to him undergoing back surgery.

Luckily, everything seems to be in order now and this legend is back working behind the scenes in WWE for the first time since the operation.

D-Von Dudley Returns

D-Von Dudley

Legendary tag team wrestler D-Von Dudley has revealed on his Twitter account that he is now back to work in WWE for the first time since the fall of 2021.

This pass Tuesday night was the first time back at work since my back surgery that took me out last October. Feeling great and Glad to be back, but even more glad to be back in my new role in NXT. Love working with the new talent now. I thank God for this opportunity. — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) June 30, 2022

“This past Tuesday night was the first time back at work since my back surgery that took me out last October,” said D-Von.

“Feeling great and Glad to be back, but even more glad to be back in my new role in NXT. Love working with the new talent now. I thank God for this opportunity.” D-Von Dudley on returning after spinal surgery

Back in May, D-Von announced the end of his Table Talk podcast and he also had another announcement. He revealed he’d be transitioning from a producer role in WWE to a coach for NXT talent.

This job is crucial as NXT is now being used as a developmental system to prep the stars of tomorrow for the main roster.

D-Von has seen and done it all, so one figures WWE puts great trust in him to help get the talent ready for the callup.