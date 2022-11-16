WWE had Main Event Plans for Kevin Owens Before Injury (Report)

Kevin Owens‘ return to WWE programming would have seen him thrust into the main event, had he not gone down with a recent injury.

Owens has been absent from programming as of late, with his most recent televised match seeing him compete in a six-man tag on SmackDown in September of this year.

At a WWE Live event earlier this month, Owens addressed his absence from TV, saying he is going to “kick everyone’s ass” when he is back.

The Injury

Any plans for Owens to kick ass won’t be happening anytime soon, as the Prizefighter suffered an injury at a WWE Live event last week.

Competing at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin, Owens suffered an MCL sprain during his match with Austin Theory, and quickly finished with a Stunner.

After the match, Owens had to be helped to the back by the referee of the match.

Plans

Owens’ injury comes at a time when he hasn’t been featured on TV, but WWE did have plans that were going to start soon.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Owens was going to be the final man for the face team at Survivor Series WarGames.

Had he not suffered the injury, Owens would have likely teamed with The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch,) and Drew McIntyre.

The four tackled the Bloodline on last week’s SmackDown and while the match hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that the Men’s WarGames match will be made official this Friday.

Given Roman Reigns‘ involvement in the match, the bout is guaranteed to headline Survivor Series WarGames.