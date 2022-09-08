WWE Names New Executive VP of Talent

WWE announced today that they’ve hired two new people on the executive side of their company, including a former president of an NFL team.

The announcement touted the hires of former Las Vegas Raiders president Dan Ventrelle in the role of EVP, Talent, and Maurice F. Edelson in the role of EVP, Chief Legal Officer.

This past May, Ventrelle departed from the Raiders and claimed that he was fired “as retaliation for informing the [NFL] of alleged complaints claiming [Raiders owner Mark Davis] created a hostile work environment as well as other potential misconduct, which he says Davis dismissed.”

In the role of EVP of talent, Ventrelle will oversee WWE’s talent department and report to chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The New Hires

WWE touted that Ventrelle was an integral part of the Raiders’ successful move from Oakland to Vegas and the opening of Allegiant Stadium. He began his tenure with the Raiders as an attorney in 2004 before expanding into other business roles.

“As a lifelong fan, it is an honor to join the world’s premier sports entertainment company,” Ventrelle said. “I am inspired by the vision that Stephanie [McMahon], Nick [Khan] and Paul have for the future and excited to further the commitment to deliver exceptional talent to the WWE Universe.”

“Working with Dan during SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium last year, we were impressed by his expertise across a number of business and personnel areas,” Levesque said. “We’re excited to welcome him to the company.”

Edelson will report to chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. Edelson was previously an EVP & General Counsel of Time Inc and served as General Counsel since 2015 for The Juilliard School.

“I could not be more delighted to be joining the WWE team at this moment,” Edelson said. “I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success and expansion of the WWE business.”