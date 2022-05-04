It’s a Championship Contender’s Match, Not a “Non-Title” Match

Certain words are not supposed to be used on WWE television. In fact, WWE has developed its own alternate verbiage for wrestlers and announcers.

They’re not wrestlers, they’re Superstars and Sports Entertainers.

They’re not fans, they’re members of the WWE Universe.

It’s not a belt, it’s a championship. (A belt holds up your pants!)

It’s not a title match, it’s a championship opportunity.

Earlier this week, United States Champion Theory competed on Raw. His title was not on the line and the match was referred to as a “non-title championship contender’s match.”

Another one of these banned phrases has come to light. According to Dave Meltzer, “non-title” has been added to WWE’s banned words list.

“Well, they can’t say non-title. That’s a banned term.” – Wrestling Observer Radio

Instead of non-title, these contests will be referred to as “Championship Contender’s” matches in the future.

WWE Banned Words

WWE has a long history of “banned words” and instituting its own jargon. Vince McMahon is a master of promotion and branding, so he knows what he is doing in this respect.

A few times over the past few years, there have been leaks of lists WWE has sent to media partners about what not to say when discussing the product.

This “banned words” list is not set in stone, but included “insider” terms such as kayfabe, babyface, heel, job/jobber, house show, push and “over.” There are also certain words related to violence, including head shot, trauma and curb stomp.