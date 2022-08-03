WWE NXT Crowns New Women’s Tag Team Champions

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter became the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions on Tuesday’s episode of NXT when they worked an elimination match.

The opening contest saw Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Chance & Carter, vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz. The first elimination happened within five minutes of the match as Nile eliminated Feroz. The second elimination happened eight minutes into the match when Chance hit Paxley with a codebreaker, and Jayne tagged herself in to roll up Paxley.

The final elimination happened when Chance and Carter hit Jayne with their 450-Reverse DDT combo.

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade had been the champions, but Jade turned heel by attacking Perez a few weeks ago when she cost Perez her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship, currently held by Mandy Rose.

The following week, Jade tossed the championship belt in the trash. WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) appeared last week to set up the match in a backstage segment.

Chance and Carter become the seventh tag team to win the belts.

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1554621001585008640%20

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1554620285588045826%20