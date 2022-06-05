WWE NXT In Your House Results: Breakker vs. Gacy, Rose vs. Choo

The WWE NXT In Your House special aired live on Peacock from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT In Your House Results:

Tony D’Angelo, Troy Donovan & Channing Lorenzo def. Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Carmelo Hayes def. Cameron Grimes to win WWE NXT North American Title

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose def. Wendy Choo

The Creed Brothers def. Pretty Deadly to win Tag Team Titles

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker def. Joe Gacy

Here are the takeaways from this show:

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde vs. Tony D’Angelo, Troy Donovan & Channing Lorenzo in a six-man tag team match took place with the stipulation that the losing team will join the winning team’s stable.

This was the opening contest and they went full throttle. The finish was clever as Tony grabbed a crowbar while Santos had brass knuckles. Lorenzo was hit with the brass knuckles while Wilde was hit with the crowbar and Lorenzo landed on Wilde for the pinfall.

.@EscobarWWE and @TonyDangeloWWE have not taken their eyes off each other.#NXTIYH pic.twitter.com/XQkJughIKD — NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022

Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne defended the titles against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

Two weeks ago, Toxic Attraction responded to a challenge from Chance and Carter for the match at the show and noted they will make them official at a championship summit. Earlier in the show, Dolin and Jayne were ambushed by Chance and Kayden Carter while they were accompanying Rose to the ring for her match against Indi Hartwell.

The match was the second bout on the card. It was a standard tag bout for the majority of it, but down the stretch, they hit some sweet tag team moves and Carter even connected with a cutter on the apron. The finish saw Dolin hit a nasty german suplex that dumped Carter on her head.

Mandy Rose vs. Wendy Choo

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Wendy Choo was booked.

After weeks of teasing the bout, Rose defended the NXT Women’s Title against Hartwell two weeks ago. Choo attacked her and dumped a bag full of balls on Rose before holding up her title.

The match was mostly comedy although it was dominated by Rose, who destroyed Choo’s pillow. Choo hit a drop kick. Rose pulled her off the top rope and hit a running boot.

Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes

WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes defended his title against Carmelo Hayes

It was at Stand and Deliver in April when Hayes lost the title and Grimes became the champion in a ladder match.

The bout saw them go for quick pin attempts early on. Hayes beat him down before they went back and forth. Grimes hit a spinning powerslam for 2 and the crowd chanted, “that was three.” Grimes with a posionronna. Grimes missed a dive in the corner and Hayes hit the leg drop off the top rope for the win.

Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defended their titles against The Creed Brothers.

It all started when Pretty Deadly, who are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions, made their NXT 2.0 debut by attacking The Creed Brothers in April as they were revealed as the mystery attackers. Pretty Deadly then won the NXT Tag Team titles in a gauntlet match on April 12 that also featured The Creed Brothers.

The match was controlled by the challengers. At one point, the Creeds had them in double submissions. Julius sold for a few minutes as the champs controlled him. Brutus got the hot tag and cleared house. The Creeds with a powerslam then a shooting star press then a clothesline for the win.

It's ALL on the line for both teams with the #NXTTagTitles up for grabs at #NXTIYH!



Can @brutuscreedwwe and @juliuscreedwwe achieve their awaited career highlight or will there be a post-match YES BOY for #PrettyDeadly? pic.twitter.com/jSjHZpYoLs — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2022

Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy served as the main event of the show.

Breakker previously beat Gacy on an episode of NXT 2.0 last month to retain the title. Gacy and his druides later attacked Breakker, which led to Breakker wanting revenge. Gacy then proposed the stipulation, which Breakker also agreed to – if Breakker got DQ’d then he would lose the title.

The match saw Gacy control him in the early going. Bron hit a series of shoulder blocks then an outside dive. Gacy did the old Eddie Guerrero chair spot. There was an announce table spot where Gacy was speared off the apron. Bron with a bulldog off the middle rope for 2. Bron tossed the chair away and Gacy hit a low blow for 2. Bron with a spear then hit his finisher for the win.