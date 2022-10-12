WWE NXT Results (10/11): Bron Breakker in Action, Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne

WWE NXT Results

Bron Breakker defeated Javier Berna

Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom

Indi Hartwell defeated Valentina Feroz

Enofe and Blade defeated The Dyad and Briggs and Jensen

Alba Fyre defeated Jacy Jayne

Wes Lee defeated Stacks

Kiana James defeated Thea Hail

Ilja Dragunov defeated Grayson Waller

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad

The next challengers for Pretty Deadly’s NXT Tag Team titles were determined on this show when WWE booked a triple threat number one contender’s tag team match with Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and The Dyad (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid).

Last week’s NXT ended with Pretty Deadly being confronted by Blade & Enofe and Briggs & Jensen after they retained their titles against The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) in the main event.

Grimes tripped up Fowler to prevent Ticket to Mayhem. Enofe rolled up Reid for the win.

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier

Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in an NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier took place. Fazer went over with his finisher to advance and win the best-of-three series. It was a great match.

This was the final edition of the best-of-three series between them as both wrestlers in the series has one victory. The winner is eligible to compete in Halloween Havoc’s North American Championship ladder match.

Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal in a non-title bout took place.

On this week’s show, Bernal interrupted a backstage interview with Breakker, setting up the match. On October 22, at Halloween Havoc, Breakker will defend the NXT championship against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in a triple threat match.

After the match, all three top stars got into a brawl to further build up their match.

Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne

Alba Fyre wrestled Jacy Jayne in a singles match on the show.

Last week, a six-woman tag match with Toxic Attraction facing Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark was booked, but didn’t take place. Toxic Attraction arrived in a SUV, and they were attacked with a baseball bat by Fyre, who sped away with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in it. On this same show, Gigi Dolin & Jayne fell short in their NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles No. 1 Contenders’ Match against Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons.

Fyre hit Jayne with a kick and Gory Bomb for the victory. Following the bout, Fyre was grabbed and hit by an individual in a black hoodie who was revealed to be Sonya Deville. Fyre was taken out by Deville, Jayne and Gigi Dolin. They delivered a powerbomb to her through the announce table. In a backstage interview, Sonya stated that she would confront Fyre in the ring next week, but if Fyre did so, she wouldn’t make it to Halloween Havoc.

Fyre will challenge Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc on October 22.