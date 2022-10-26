WWE NXT Results (10/25): Two Title Matches, The Rock’s Daughter Arrives

The October 25, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Shotzi defeated Lash Legend

Pretty Deadly defeated Blade and Enofe to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Indi Hartwell defeated Solo Ruca

JD McDonagh defeated Ilja Dragunov

Ava Raine Arrives

Ava Raine made her NXT television debut as the newest member of Schism, a group led by Joe Gacy. She said that love and acceptance that the Schism has given her defies any preconceived notions of who she’s supposed to be. She said this family completes her. The segment ended with her posing with the group.

This is The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson.

What’s Next for Bron?

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in a triple threat match in the main event of Halloween Havoc this past Saturday. So what’s next?

Throughout the show, there were video packages recapping the match. There were also videos of Dragunov and JD talking about their history to further build up their match in the main event of this show. WWE announced Bron would return to NXT next week.

The bout saw an injury angle where Dragunov was checked out for his shoulder by the doctors. The finish saw JD have him in a choke and Dragunov started to bleed and passed out. Dragnuov was stretchered out of the arena.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defended the titles against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

On last week’s show, WWE did contract signing for the match to make it official. During it, Enofe and Blade suggested that they would shock the world when they become champions after they became the number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team titles by winning a three-way match for the number one contendership.

The match was a good one that had plenty of time to tell a story with the champions going over with their finisher to retain the titles.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defended the titles against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons.

WWE did contract signing for the match on last week’s show t set up the bout. During the signing, Stark said that they will prove that they are a team when they win the tag team titles while Chance said that they will see what happens when they lose.

The match opened the show and had to be restarted. Stark reversed a kick into a rollup for the victory. However, Chance complained that she wasn’t the legal person to the referee. A 2nd referee ran out and reset the match. Chance and Carter hit Lyons with their 450-Backbreaker finisher to give Chance the win.

Lash Legend vs. Shotzi

Lash Legend vs. Shotzi in a singles match was booked.

The match was set up at Saturday’s Halloween Havoc as Shotzi hosted the event along with Quincy Elliot. Legend confronted them towards the end of the show where she stated she would be a better host than either of them. Legend was eventually laid out with a DDT.

The match was the second on the card and ended with Shotzi hit Lash Never Wake Up (Leg Trap DDT) for the victory.