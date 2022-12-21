WWE NXT Results (12/20): Two Title Matches

The December 20, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom

Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Elektra Lopez defeated Indi Hartwell

The New Day defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles when Nile went to choke out Carter but fell on her back and was pinned.

All the teams worked hard and the fans were invested down the stretch.

Let’s Talk

Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom after Trick Williams interfered in the opening match. The finish saw Hayes hit a jumping Codebreaker and then he went up top and hit Nothin But Net.

Post-match, Axiom hit an Asai moonsault on Williams. It was an actual packed match.

Later in the show, Apollo Crews came out. He said he plans to meet the winner of NXT Champion Bron Breaker vs. Grayson Waller that takes place at New Years Evil and he wants that match at NXT Vengeance Day. Carmelo Hayes came out, and the two had a back-and-forth promo.

Crews said that there is always somebody else better out there. Hayes knocked him for not being able to become NXT Champion. Crews said that he’s better than Hayes and he will prove it anytime anywhere.

Tag Team Title Match

The New Day defeated Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen to retain the NXT Tag Team Titles when Woods won with a top rope elbow.

This served as the main event of the show. New Day went over when Kofi hit a head kick and Woods hit a spring board elbow drop.

The Call Out

Grayson Waller called out Bron Breakker after demanding his title shot tonight in a backstage segment earlier in the show. Waller cut a promo at the end of the show about how he is the greatest NXT star and about to be the greatest NXT Champion of all time. He said he carried NXT for the whole year.

Breakker exited his car in the parking lot and went straight to the ring to spear Waller, but Waller had a metal plate under his jacket, similar to the Bret Hart/Bill Goldberg angle in WCW. Waller vowed to outsmart Bron again and become NXT Champion.

Roxanne Perez Speaks

Roxanne Perez did a sit down interview with Booker T about winning the NXT Women’s Title last week from Mandy Rose, who wasn’t mentioned.

Perez said that she didn’t expect for it to happen. She recalled training at Booker T’s school and putting in the work where she became Women’s Champion. She said when she was a kid she wanted to be NXT Women’s Champion. She brought up her accomplishments in NXT in just nine months. She said she didn’t want to wait for New Year’s Evil and wanted to bet on herself.