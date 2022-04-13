WWE NXT Results (4/12): Three Title Matches, Natalya Appears

The April 12, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Cameron Grimes def. Solo Sikoa to retain North American Title.

Von Wagner (w/Robert Stone) def. Ikemen Jiro.

Mandy Rose def. Dakota Kai to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

Xyon Quinn def. Draco Anthony.Pretty Deadly wins gauntlet match to become new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Natalya Appears

Cora Jade cut a promo about how she fell short in a fatal 4-way at Stand & Deliver to win the NXT Women’s Title. She promised to bust her ass until she becomes champion and be like the heroes from her childhood like Natalya, Bayley, AJ Lee, and more.

Natalya came out to the ring. Jade brought up meeting Natalya the night she made her debut. Natalya brought up a DM she sent Jade in 2011. Natalya said destiny is always chasing. They praised each other and Natalya cried. Natalya said Jade is the future of NXT, but the future is bleak. Natalya slapped her and locked in the sharpshooter.

They will wrestle next week.

Family Fallout

Bron Breakker beat Gunther last week to retain the NXT Title. Post-match, Rick Steiner was seen locked in a shark tank. Joe Gacy said let’s see if we can teach this dog new tricks.

This week, Breakker came out for a promo where he stated that Gacy wanted to get his attention and he got it. He said his dad is home now, but Joe had some nerve to do what he did. Bron said his father is a legend in this business and wanted Joe to come out.

Joe was seen over a fire in the woods. He said he got to understand Bron and he knows why Bron is so tough because Rick took a beating like a man. Joe had Rick’s Hall Of Fame ring. He said a family can only be tested by fire and dropped the ring in the fire.

Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Dakota Kai on this show.

The match was back and forth. Kai had a nearfall when she hit a double foot stomp. Another close call was when Kai hit a reverse neck breaker. Kai kicked off Jayne and Rose hit a big boot for the win.

Rose was involved in the finish of last week’s NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match that saw Jacey Jayne and Gigi Dolin regain the titles from Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Kai promised to get revenge. Raquel was called up to SmackDown last Friday.

North American Title Match

Cameron Grimes defended the NXT North American Championship against Solo Sikoa.

Silkoa had a strong performance. Trick Williams tried to interfere by attacking Silkoa, but was laid out. Grimes won with a stomp. Post-match, Carmelo attacked Grimes. Williams laid out Silkoa.

Last week, Grimes came out to celebrate his North American Title win, but was interrupted by Sikoa, who said the hard part about being a champion is defending the title. Grimes said he had to fight every day to be here and told Solo that the match was on.

Gauntlet Match

Grayson Waller & Sanga, Legado del Fantasma, The Creed Brothers, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and Pretty Deadly battled it out in the gauntlet match with the winners becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

The titles were vacated by MSK once Nash Carter was released by the company after domestic abuse allegations were made against him by his wife, Kimber Lee, and a photo of Carter posing as Adolph Hitler came out.

The match opened with Creed Brothers and Legado del Fantasma. Next in were Briggs and Jensen, who put Brutus through a table. Brutus tackled Jensen for the elimination. Waller and Sanga were next. The Creeds eliminated Waller and Sanga. The final team in were Pretty Deadly, who won the match when they hit their finishers to Brutus.