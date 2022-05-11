WWE NXT Results (5/10): Natalya vs. Jade, Tag Team Match

The May 10, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Toxic Attraction def. Wendy Choo & Roxanne Perez to retain NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Fallon Henley def. Sloane Jacobs to advance to the Semi Finals of the Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Alba Fyre def. Amari Miller.

Andre Chase & Sarray def. Tiffany Stratton & Grayson Waller.

Nikkita Lyons def. Arianna Grace to advance to the Semi Final of the Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Natalya def. Cora Jade

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is fresh off his successful NXT Title defense over Joe Gacy last week on Spring Breakin’ so what did he do this week? Nothing.

Well, Joe Gacy came out about how the two men behind him took the next to helping his cause. He said that these are the faces of change and their expansion happens now. He invited Bron to join them and be part of their movement. He said the result is eternal joy. The faces of the two men were not revealed as they had hoods on.

Bobby Stevenson Appears

Bobby Stevenson, the brother of top prospect Gable Stevenson, is now known as Damon Kemp and is the new member of Diamond Mine with Roderick Strong and The Creed Brothers.

Natalya vs. Cora Jade

Natalya vs. Cora Jade was finally booked in a singles match. This was saved as the main event.

They put on a solid match with Jade making a comeback at the end. Natalya went over with the sharpshooter as Jade passed out. Post-match, they hugged it out.

They’ve been feuding since Natalya made a surprise appearance on NXT last month. At NXT Spring Breakin’ last week, Jade & Nikkita Lyons defeated Natalya & Lash Legend in a tag team match.

Tag Team Match

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) vs. Wendy Choo & Roxanne Perez took place. This match opened the show. Jayne pinned Wendy to retain thanks to a Mandy Rose. Post-match, they beat down Wendy.

This match was built up on last week’s episode of NXT as Choo and Perez tampered with Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose’s tanning bed before stealing Dolin and Jayne’s belongings as they embarked on a day at the beach.

Alba Fyre In Action

Alba Fyre (Kay Lee Ray) was in action as WWE built this up as her re-debut since they gave her a new name and deleted all of her past accomplishments.

Fyre worked with Amari Miller, who was back in the first time since March 1st when she suffered an injury in the ring and was stretchered out of the arena.

Fyre hit her finisher for the win in a one-sided win.