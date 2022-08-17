WWE NXT Results (8/16/22): Breakker vs. McDonagh, Rose vs. Stark

The August 16, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Carmelo Hayes defeated Giovani Vinci to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Cora Jade defeated Roxanne Perez.

Tony D’Angelo defeated Santos Escobar to win the street fight. Santos Escobar is gone from NXT.

Mandy Rose defeated Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

Bron Breakker defeated JD McDonagh to retain the NXT Championship.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

WWE NXT Title Match

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defended the title against JD McDonagh in the main event.

On the July 26th episode, Breakker confronted McDonagh and said the two would be squaring off at a summit the following week to make the championship match official. McDonagh headbutted Breakker, who responded by headbutting McDonagh back to terminate the scene. The storyline for this feud has been that JD has been targeting the shoulder of Bron and knowing how to use that to pave the way for his victory.

The match was back and forth. Breakker hit a hurricanrana at one point for a near fall. JD hit a spanish fly off the top rope then the brain buster for 2. Breakker hit a series of spears to JD, who had a bloody mouth for the win. Following the bout, NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate showed up to have a staredown with Bron.

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defended the title against Zoey Stark.

Stark, who had been sidelined since last year, returned a few weeks ago by winning a #1 contender’s battle royal. They’ve been feuding ever since then.

The match was the co-main event. They went back and forth and nearfall spots for Stark. However, Rose gave Stark a Knee Brace assisted running knee for the victory.

WWE NXT North American Title Match

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defended the title against Giovanni Vinci.

The match opened the show. It was a really good bout that had the fans going crazy. At one point, Vinci hit an outside dive then a double springboard moonsault for a near fall. Vinci went for a powerbomb, but Hayes reversed it with a roll up for the win.

Street Fight

Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo in a street fight took place with the stipulation that if D’Angelo wins, Escobar leaves NXT, but if Escobar wins, Legado Del Fantasma is free of D’Angelo.

These two stars have been feuding for months. They had a match that was won by D’Angelo that led to Legado Del Fantasma joining D’Angelo’s family.

The match saw them use various weapons. Escobar hit Tony with a nice Arrow From the Depths of Hell in the corner. Both men picked up the weapons and knocked each other out, but D’Angelo fell on Escobar for the win.

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a singles match took place.

Jade turned heel a few weeks ago by attacking Perez as a mystery attacker then trying to take her spot in an NXT Women’s Title bout against Mandy Rose only to cost Perez the title. They had been the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time of the heel turn.

The match had plenty of time. Perez teased hitting Jade with the kendo stick. Jade hit a DDT onto the kendo stick for the win.