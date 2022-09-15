WWE NXT Spoilers for 9/20 & 9/27, Halloween Havoc Main Event Revealed

WWE taped the September 20th and September 27th episodes of NXT television on Wednesday night in Orlando, Florida.

At the tapings, it was revealed that Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Title against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov in a triple threat match at the Halloween Havoc premium live event on Saturday, October 22, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. It’s expected WWE will bring back the TakeOver name for these NXT specials starting with this event.

NXT Television Spoilers

The match will be confirmed on the September 27th episode of NXT. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Pwinsider.com:

September 20th Episode

Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom to tie their Best of 3 Series.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was at ringside for the bout.

Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid come to the ring for a promo. A masked woman with a hoodie is seen watching from the back of the crowd. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade challenged The Dyad to a match.

The Dyad defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo. After the match, Lash Legend attacked Choo while Jade laughed from the entranceway.

Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. After the bout, Chase, and Bodhi joined Thea Hail for a big celebration in the crowd with the Chase University student section.

Oro Mensah (fka Oliver Carter) made his debut with a win over Grayson Waller with an assist from Apollo Crews.

JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate. Post-match, NXT Champion Bron Breakker came out for a face-off with JD until Ilja Dragunov interrupted.

September 27th Episode

Joe Gacy (with The Dyad [Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid]) defeated Cameron Grimes. The person in the red hoodie was seen again in the crowd.

Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller

Nikkita Lyons (with Zoey Stark) defeated Kayden Carter (with Katana Chance)

Ilja Dragunov cut a promo about winning the NXT UK Title and being forced to relinquish it. JD McDonagh exchanged words with him over Ilja taking JD out of NXT UK. Bron Breakker walked out. JD said that due to him being the #1 Contender, Ilja and Bron should fight each other for the right to face him. Bron mentions due to being a Steiner, he’s good at math and he has 33 1/3 chance of beating both of them at Halloween Havoc in a Triple Threat match.

Damon Kemp vs. Brutus Creed ended in a no contest as Damon used a chair several times to beat down Brutus.

Wes Lee defeated Tony D’Angelo (with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) via referee stoppage. Tony got thrown into the middle turnbuckle, and doctors checked on him. The match was called off. Tony needed to be helped backstage by a few people.

Mandy Rose (with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane) defeated Fallon Henley in a non-title match. Post-match, Rose cut a promo about Alba Fyre, who came on the screen and mentioned she’d be coming for the Women’s Championship.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Xyon Quinn.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus in a Pub Rules Match. Briggs and Jensen hit their finisher on Mark Coffey, a garbage can wrapped around him, to win the match.