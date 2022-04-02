WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results: Breakker vs. Ziggler, Four Other Title Bouts

The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver event aired live on Peacock from Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center on April 2, 2022.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez def. Toxic Attraction to win NXT Tag Team Titles.

Cameron Grimes wins North American Title in a ladder match

Tony D’Angelo (w/AJ Galante) def. Tommaso Ciampa.

MSK def. The Creed Brothers and Imperium to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

Mandy Rose def. Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai and Cora Jade to retain the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

GUNTHER def. LA Knight.

Dolph Ziggler def. Bron Breakker to retain NXT Title

Here are the takeaways from this show:

Pre-Show Match

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacey Jayne) defended the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on the pre-show.

It was a standard match with Kai working the majority of it. Toxic Attraction hit their finisher on Kai, who kicked out at two. Wendy Choo came out and threw a drink in the face of Gigi, which distracted Jayne enough for Raquel hit a powerbomb to Jayne for the win.

Three-Way Bout

Imperium vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championship was a wild one. It was a chaotic bout. Carter with a hurricanrana to Marcel off the top rope to the floor. There was a power of doom spot. Carter with a hurricanrana off the top rope that sent Marcel into Lee, who hit a powerbomb for the finish. A great finish.

The Creed Brothers were set to challenge Imperium for the Tag Titles after winning the 2022 Dusty Cup on an episode of NXT last month, but were attacked before the bout. MSK took their place.

MSK came out the following week to interrupt The Creed Brothers who were looking for their attackers. While the two teams bickered in the ring, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel appeared and offered the triple threat bout.

NXT Women’s Championship

Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship was featured.

The match was chaotic. Io with a moonsault onto Kay off the top rope after everyone hit an outside dive. There was a double submission spot. Jade hit a canadian destroyer to Kay on the apron. Rose took out Io with a running knee for the win.

The original match was originally supposed to be Jade vs. Rose following Toxic Attraction getting involved inJade and Raquel Gonzalez’s Dusty Cup match where they cost the babyfaces the win.

Jade stole Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne’s titles and would be getting revenge on them. She would later Cora trap Jacy and Gigi in a caged-off area and garbage bin before getting to Rose. However, Rose laid out Jade and spray painted Toxic Attraction’s logo on her back. Io and Lee Ray won the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament and decided to insert themselves into this bout.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo took place in a singles match.

Ciampa was aggressive early and beat down Tony with a series of running knee strikes. Tony fought back only for Ciampa to hit a series of clotheslines. Tony caught him with a low blow then hit a DDT for 2. Tony went over with his finisher.

Post-match, Ciampa was given the ring. Triple H came out and hugged Ciampa, who started crying.

It was set up when Ciampa did a promo where he teased retiring or leaving NXT. Before he made an announcement, Tony challenged Ciampa for a match at this show. Ciampa accepted, then was kicked low by D’Angelo.

LA Knight vs. Gunther

LA Knight vs. Gunther in a singles match was booked.

It was a hard-hitting yet short match. Gunther with his finisher for the win.

Before this feud, Knight had been in a feud with Grayson Waller. In late March, Knight lost to NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler on an episode of NXT.

Ladder Match

Carmelo Hayes defended the NXT North American Championship in a ladder match against Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, Solo Sikoa and Cameron Grimes.

The match opened the show with them all brawling. There was a sequence where several people did outside dives. Solo tossed Waller into a ladder then used it as a weapon. Hayes took a brutal shot to the face thanks to a ladder. Santos connected with a drop kick while Grimes held a ladder. Waller with a cutter off the ladder to Santos. Santos with a front flip powerbomb off the ladder to Solo onto one placed in the corner. Santos hit a hurricanrana to Waller off the top of a ladder. Waller went for a dive off a ladder, but ended up crashing through two of them. Grimes eventually grabbed the title.

Hayes successfully defended the NXT North American Championship against Pete Dunne on the March 1 episode of NXT 2.0. Post-match, he said that he is taking his talents to Dallas for WrestleMania weekend where he would defend his title in the match it was forged in, a ladder match.

The Main Event

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship headlined the show.

Dolph Ziggler won the NXT Championship in a Triple Threat Match last month on NXT TV as it was Tommaso Ciampa who was pinned. Bron was shown looking for Dolph ahead of the March 15 episode of NXT. In the main event, Ziggler successfully retained the title against LA Knight. Post-match, Bron issued the match challenge and Ziggler accepted.

The match saw Bron in control early on. Early on, Bron went for a spear, but Robert Roode grabbed his leg so the referee tossed him from ringside. Ziggler was in control for a few minutes to slow down the big man. There was a near fall with Bron hitting a powerslam only for Roode to pull Ziggler out of the ring. Bron with an outside dive to take them both out. The finish saw Bron with a spear then the powerslam finisher, but Ziggler blocked and hit a superkick for the win.

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1510339555433627661

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1510339051328614408