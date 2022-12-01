WWE NXT Star Fires Shot at Kenny Omega

WWE NXT star Edris Enofe threw shade at AEW star Kenny Omega on Twitter while celebrating Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign.

Rose has been on an incredible run as she’s held the title for over 400 days and has been pushed as one of the top stars of the NXT brand. Omega, one of AEW’s top stars, has won championships all over the world utilizing his signature ‘V-Trigger’ knee strike.

In a post on Twitter, Enofe argued that Omega couldn’t perform the move as well as Rose can. He shared a GIF of Rose dropping Katana Chance on the November 30 edition of NXT.

The Shot

Enofe captioned the post: “Congrats to @WWE_MandyRose on 400 days as champ! Reminder that she hits this move better than Kenny, and I’m dead serious.”

This isn’t the first time that Enofe has taken shots at an AEW star, as he and Malik Blade notably shared a video in September poking fun at CM Punk’s post-All Out media scrum rant about Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks.

At last month’s Full Gear pay-per-view, Omega and the Young Bucks returned to the ring following their suspensions after the All Out backstage fight.

Enofe’s most recent televised match saw him team up with Blade and Odyssey Jones during the November 8 NXT Level Up taping.