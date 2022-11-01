WWE NXT Star Was a ‘Handful’ to Work With Before His Release (Report)

WWE released several NXT stars on Tuesday, including Bodhi Hayward, who came as somewhat of a surprise because he was involved in a storyline with Andre Chase’s Chase University.

While speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted there is apparently more to the story behind Hayward’s release, and he was said to be a handful to work with.

Waiting for More Details

WWE

“All I will say, because I don’t know all of the details, but there was stuff going on,” Alvarez said. “I guess the easiest way to describe it is apparently Bodhi was a handful. So it wasn’t just ‘well, let’s get rid of this guy’ or whatever. But I did hear from multiple people that it wasn’t just ‘we’re gonna cut some folks, we’re gonna cut this person who was right in the middle of a storyline.’ There was more to Bodhi’s story. That’s really all I can say because I don’t know what the more is. But you know, you got a bunch of guys and whatever and they’re in Florida and there’s a loop and god only knows what can happen.”

Alvarez said that he presumed that the other releases were because they were not improving, and on Monday, he heard that there were six releases, so it’s possible that one name has not gotten out yet or WWE decided to not let this person go.

Bodi debuted on TV in January 2022.

