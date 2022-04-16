Saturday, April 16, 2022
WWE NXT Star Works SmackDown Dark Match As Manager

By Andrew Ravens

WWE is moving forward with the idea of using LA Knight as a manager on the main roster. At Friday’s SmackDown, LA Knight appeared in a dark segment while wearing a suit and cutting a promo for the fans in attendance. 

Knight talked about how he was creating Knight Model Management with his first client being Mace. This led to Mace, who has been given a different look by wearing a Blazer and Air Jordans, defeating Erik of the Viking Raiders with a leaping leg lariat after Knight caused a distraction.

It was reported last week that WWE discussed bringing up Knight on Raw or SmackDown with one pitch made for Knight to work as a manager because he’s known to be one of the best talkers in NXT.

Knight made a name for himself as Eli Drake in Impact Wrestling and the NWA. He later signed with WWE last year where he found success and become a one-time Million Dollar Champion.

WWE will likely use Knight in dark segments at main roster events before deciding whether to go with their plans of calling him up. 

