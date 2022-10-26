WWE NXT Teases New Character with Cryptic Video

WWE NXT will soon have a new cryptic character, according to a video shared during this week’s episode.

Last night, a video segment was aired detailing a voice mail sent to the WWE Performance Center from a character called ‘Scrypts.’

In the bizarre message, Scrypts encourages people to “let go of all your pain” and “awaken from the pits you call the dark.”

In a more direct statement and threat to the roster, Scrypts vowed to leave their mark and “rip all of NXT apart.”

Unique Marketing

Scrypt’s arrival on WWE NXT is far different than the traditional introduction, and whoever they are, they may have Bray Wyatt to thank.

Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022, 15 months after his controversial release under the previous regime.

Prior to Wyatt’s return, WWE used cryptic videos fans found by scanning QR codes that were produced by recent WWE hiring Rob Fee.

The videos, as well as Wyatt’s return, proved to be a hit with fans, and PW Insider reports that WWE is interested in using similar unique promotional methods.

Their report added that WWE Head of Creative and Talent Relations Triple H is far more open to unique marketing ideas than his predecessor Vince McMahon.

Debut or Return?

While the Scrypts character is debuting, it is possible that this is someone fans have seen before.

Some fans have pointed out that the voice for Scrypts has been modulated, which may mean WWE are deliberately trying to disguise a familiar voice.