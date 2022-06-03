WWE’s Offer to Current AEW Talent Revealed

A former WWE talent was offered a deal to stay with the promotion before he went to AEW and the salary has been revealed.

We’ve seen talent jump ship from WWE to AEW, whether it be due to a release or simply letting contracts expire. In the biggest example of an AEW talent moving to WWE, Cody Rhodes made his return to Vince McMahon‘s empire at WrestleMania 38 back in April.

In this case, it was a WWE talent who felt he’d be better served in AEW.

WWE’s Offer To Stokely Hathaway

Stokley Hathaway was known as Malcolm Bivens in WWE. He performed under the NXT brand.

Back in late April, WWE released Hathaway from his contract. This was done as the company tried to sign him to a new deal but he turned it down.

We now know what the salary of that offer was.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Stokely Hathaway was offered a $250,000 deal to move up to the main roster.

Hathaway is now a member of the AEW roster.