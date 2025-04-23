FTR Gets New Manager & Moniker On Dynamite

FTR has found a new manager.

The duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood turned heel, taking out Cope during the Dynasty PPV. The former champions then terrorized Tony Schiavone and attacked Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic, and Cool Hand Ang on the following Collision.

The tag team returned to AEW programming on this week’s Dynamite, after having been suspended for a week for their recent actions.

FTR’s entrance was followed by a returning Stokely Hathaway. The former manager of Kris Statlander had been missing from AEW programming since the two parted ways following the 2024 All Out PPV.

FTR: Living Legend Killers

Hathaway introduced himself as the new agent of FTR and said that he’s getting their suspension expunged from the record, mentioning how people like Jon Moxley, Hangman Page and Ricochet have not been punished for their actions.

The Rock ‘n Roll Express had been at the ringside for tonight’s show, and Dax Harwood then invited them into the ring. Harwood first pretended to respect them but later started insulting the legendary tag team.

Ricky Morton stepped in when he thought FTR had gone too far. Stokely then came forward and said that he has a new shirt they will like. The shirt had the FTR logo on it with a new moniker ‘Living Legend Killers’ written underneath.

FTR proceeded to attack the Rock ‘n Roll Express and take the legends out. The Paragon then came out, leading to Dax and Cash retreating to end the segment.