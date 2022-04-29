WWE Releases NXT Talent Including Dakota Kai & Malcolm Bivens

A new wave of WWE releases is here and NXT has been affected.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news on his Twitter account. The first release he revealed was Dakota Kai. The second name was Malcolm Bivens, who reportedly made it clear that he did not want to re-sign with the company back in February.

Bivens took to social media to upload a quick video responding to the news.

In what some may consider to be a surprise move, Harland has also been given his walking papers. He had been a bodyguard for Joe Gacy, who is challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at Spring Breakin’ on May 3.

In total, there were nine NXT cuts this go-around. Here’s the list of talent cut from the NXT roster in this latest wave:

WWE Releases (April 29)