WWE’s Original Plans For Randy Orton Injury Return (Report)

We now have some idea of what WWE had planned for Randy Orton upon his return from injury.

Orton has been out-of-action for the past several months since he and Matt Riddle‘s RAW Tag Team Title reign ended. However, initially Orton wasn’t expected to be sidelined as long as he has.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, the initial plan for Orton was to return and immediately turn on Riddle, sparking a feud between the pair.

Of course, those plans were initiated back in May, when Vince McMahon was still the frontman of WWE. Since, McMahon has retired and Triple H has assumed creative responsibilities.

There’s a possibility that Triple H could decide to go in a different direction. As for Riddle, WrestleVotes speculated that WWE might not have anything for Riddle at the moment because Orton isn’t back.

(via WWE)

Shortly after concluding his feud with Seth Rollins, Riddle has been working with Elias on RAW, teaming up against Alpha Academy on Monday Night RAW.

It will be interesting to see what WWE decides to do with both Randy Orton and Riddle should he eventually return. There’s said to be a bit of worry about Orton’s injury and its severity given how long he’s been away.